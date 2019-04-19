Police remind community about "blue boxes" on National Clean out your Medicine Cabinet Day

Friday is National "Clean out your Medicine Cabinet" Day and police want to make you aware of how to properly dispose of old medicine.

There are three blue boxes for medicine disposal located around Bowling Green: one at the police station, one at the sheriff's office, and one at Kentucky State Police Post 3.

Officials told 13 News these boxes are meant to dispose of old medicine, but should not be used for large bulk items, liquids, or needles.

In addition to old medicine, police hope these blue boxes provide a place to dispose of harder drugs.

“Also this box is set up almost two-fold one is to get rid of old medicines, but also it is there to offer amnesty to someone if you want to drop another type of drug in there," said Bowling Green Police Department's Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. "There are no questions asked, we don’t record who drops anything in there.”

Officials said the blue boxes are a safer way to dispose of old medicine rather than flushing it because the medicine can put affect the water system.

