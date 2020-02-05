Glasgow Police respond to complaint of man dancing with knife

On January 27, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a call at Signature Health Care on Westwood Street.

According to the release, police responded to a complaint of a man dancing in the back of a truck with a knife.

When police arrived they located Jayson Sutton and Antwayne Burris inside a vehicle. Officers received consent to search them and the vehicle, where they located methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Jayson W. Sutton was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Display Or Possession Of Cancelled Or Fictitious Operator License.

Antwayne D. Burris was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Sutton and Burris were taken to the Barren County Jail.