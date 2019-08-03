Police say Louisville man sexually abused, showed pornography to 12-year-old

A 41-year-old Louisville man is facing several charges after police say he sexually abused a pre-teen boy.

According to an arrest slip, Kenneth Mathis on several occasions inappropriately touched a 12-year-old boy at his home, while Mathis was supposed to be babysitting the child.

Authorities say Mathis also offered the child money for illegal acts, and showed him explicit videos.

The child reportedly told his parents, who confronted Mathis and he admitted to the acts via text messages and phone calls.

He’s charged with first degree sexual abuse, distribution of obscene matter to minors and distribution of portrayed sexual performance by a minor.