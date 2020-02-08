Police say Thai soldier on rampage has shot multiple people

(AP) - Police say a soldier in northern Thailand has shot multiple people, killing at least 10, and is holed up at a popular shopping mall.

A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima says the soldier had a quarrel about a land deal and shot two people who were involved, another soldier and a woman.

He says the man took a gun from the base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the mall, shooting along the way.

A national police spokesman says more than 10 people were killed.

