Glasgow Police say a company called Bestmark mails you a check and asks you to deposit it in your bank account.

After you email them the deposit confirmation, they ask you to deduct $300 from your account..

Then they tell you to go to various locations and buy Prepaid/Reloadable cards, load them with $500, and email them the pin numbers off the cards, along with a survey.

Police say this is a scam! And you should not provide them with any information.