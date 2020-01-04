Police searching for missing McCracken County teens

Police in McCracken County are asking for help in locating two missing juvenile females last seen Saturday morning.

The two teens, Apelina Novetske, 16, and Cassidy Crabtree, 17, were reported as missing on the morning of January 4th. Police believe that they are together in the Paducah area or near Marion, Kentucky and the Crittenden County area.

Novetske is described as a white female, 5′1″ and 190 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a pink sweatshirt with an unknown bible verse on it, and white Crocs shoes.

Crabtree is described as a white female, 5′7″ and 190 pounds with blonde, shoulder-length hair. Crabtree was last seen wearing a cranberry colored sweater and black leggings. She may also be seen wearing a pink Nike backpack.

Anyone with any information on there whereabouts is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.

