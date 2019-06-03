Police searching for wanted female and her 3-year-old daughter

The Logan County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's assistance locating a wanted female and her daughter.

Deputy Jakop Smith was approached by a male subject at the Logan County Sheriff's Office who advised that he was granted emergency custody of his daughter through Logan Circuit Court on May 30, 2019 after the mother, Amanda Otero, did not appear to the emergency custody hearing with their child, Amya Grace Otero.

The father said he believed the mother had possibly fled the Commonwealth of Kentucky with the child, but could also be somewhere in Warren County, Kentucky at this time.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Amanda Marie Otero, who could also be using her maiden name, Amanda Marie Pytko. 32-year-old Amanda Otero is described as a white female approximately 5'1, 120 lbs, with blue eyes and dark hair. She could possibly be staying somewhere in the Bowling Green or Oakland, KY area but also has ties to Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

3-year-old Amya Grace Otero is described as a white female approximately 3'0, 37-40 lbs, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

At this time there is an outstanding warrant of arrest for Amanda Otero, who is considered to be possibly armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Amanda Marie Otero and Amya Grace Otero please contact the Logan County Sheriff's Department at 270-726-4911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Deputy Jakop Smith of the Logan County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the incident. Further information will be released at a later time.

