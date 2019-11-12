Political Science Department at WKU hosts Post-Election Debate

Western Kentucky University held a post-election analysis on campus Tuesday.

The event was free for all students to attend and was sponsored by the Metro Louisville Chapter of the ASPA. The analysis had two moderators and three professors speaking,

"It just came together really quickly and we were really happy that we had a good crowd today. I think it speaks to that when you have a lot of students-- this is the first time that they could vote and so it was an important election for them,"said Victoria Gordon, Professor.

Throughout the evening the three professors discussed numerous topics. From the Primary, to the general election, and they even touched on the upcoming presidential election for 2020.

The most popular topic of the night was Bevin and Besher.

"Anytime it is a close election you expect some kind of check and that is what the recanvass is. It's not a huge deal, it happens quite frequently and across states. So I think once that's done, I think the process will probably move fairly quickly," said Scott Lasley, Professor.

The recanvas for the governors election will take place on Thursday, November 14.