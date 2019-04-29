Poor People's Campaign takes tour through Western Kentucky, gathers in Bowling Green

The Poor People's Campaign describes itself as a national call for moral revival. The co-chairs of the organization, with bases across the United States, toured through Western Kentucky today with community members, to examine different issues related to poverty and low-income in our society.

The tour concluded with a gathering of church-goers, community members, and supporters of the cause outside of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green Monday evening.

Keynote speakers included co-chairs Reverend William Barber and Reverend Liz Theoharis, along with experiences shared by community members from Warren County who have been impacted by poverty and systemic racism in the area.

"Jesus's message is saying, if any nation that's not founded first on the principals of caring for the least of these, then that nation will fall," Reverend Barber said during his sermon.

Community members gathered outside the steps of Mount Zion Baptist Church, enjoying food and live music together. But the evening's program was not just for fellowship, but for recognition of the poverty seen both in Kentucky and across the country.

"People aren't just surviving, they're dying from poverty," said Reverend Liz Theoharis. "Where I pray with moms who have to bury their children, not because God called them home, but because they didn't have healthcare; it's got to change. People's lives are at stake, and the life of our democracy is at stake."

The cause carries chapters from state to state, to spread awareness and share stories of those directly impacted by poverty.

"By the representation that you see here today, you see that poverty has no respect of persons -- it crosses gender lines, socio-economic lines, denominational lines, et cetera. It impacts us -- it impacts us on many levels," said Reverend John Lee, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Promoting democracy, and ending mass incarceration were just some of the themes being touched on during a bus tour throughout Monday, that took a group to the premises of the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, and a public talk and neighborhood walk in Hopkinsville.

"We have a moral obligation to address the problems of poverty, so we're trying to mobilize people so that we can move forward," said Jeanie Smith, part of Kentucky's chapter of the campaign.

The campaign is calling for change -- starting at the local level to encourage people to speak up.

"We are about bringing about a national revival, a moral revival," said Theoharis.

The national Poor People's Campaign will be gathering in Washington, D.C. in June for a "Moral Action Congress." They have requested a hearing with U.S. legislators at the Capitol.