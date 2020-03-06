Pop-up shop, Prim and Brim is back for Derby season

Derby season is just around the corner and if you're starting preparations, the pop-up shop Prim and Brim is back in Bowling Green.

Prim and brim celebrate's its fourth year in Bowling Green, offering a wide variety of derby hats, ties, and purses.

Lilly Pulitzer is also being sold at Prim and Brim in a collaboration with Pappagallo.

"We just found that it was really important to give back to the community. We wanted to bring something here that maybe they didn't have elsewhere, and we want people to start local, we don't want to have everyone shop online for everything so we want to bring something here where people can come in, try on the hat, have a little bit of fun and keep the money here in town," said Kathleen Overton, Owner.

The pop up will be open until after Derby season.