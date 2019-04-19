Poppy's Field Trip visits H.W. Wilkey Elementary School​

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 8:40 AM, Apr 19, 2019

Poppy's Field Trip visits H.W. Wilkey Elementary School​

Matt and Poppy visit H.W. Wilkey Elementary School's accelerated reading program.

Superintendents, principals, teachers and full-time staff can nominate your school or school group for Poppy's Field Trip at www.wbko.com/fieldtrip.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus