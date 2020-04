Bowling Green attorney Flora Templeton Stuart continued the "Poppy's Wave Parade" today. Poppy, Flora, and a parade of cars first visited the Bowling Green Towers and delivered food to the residents.

Next the parade made its way to the Parker-Bennett community where Poppy and company waved and delivered books to the children of the neighborhood.

Poppy's Wave Parade will take place two times a week throughout the entire month of April.