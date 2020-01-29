Possible shooting on Rock Creek Drive, scene also at West 13th Avenue

Updated: Wed 7:12 AM, Jan 29, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have been working two scenes in town - one on Rock Creek Drive, and the other on West 13th Avenue.

Bowling Green Police have been working a scene on the 2000 block of Rock Creek Drive early Wednesday morning. (PHOTO: Madison Martin)

The calls came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Scanner traffic indicated a possible shooting.

Police do confirm that a shooting did not occur at the location on West 13th. At this time, police do not believe there to be any fatalities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.

 
