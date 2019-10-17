Possibly A Frosty Night

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Shaping up for another cool night as a few counties in the viewing area are under a frost advisory. We will watch for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30's overnight. A warming trend starts Friday, with highs climbing back to near 70. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. One system cutting across the Deep South over the weekend could send a few showers our way late Saturday night. A stronger system arrives Monday with potential for thunderstorms with heavy rainfall along with gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Clear, Patchy Frost

Low 38, winds CALM

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 67, Low 45, winds SE-8

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. of a Shower at Night

High 73, Low 52, winds S-10

