Possibly Some Thunder As You Head To Bed

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The pattern of hot and humid days with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms looks to continue all week. If you're making outdoor plans this 4th of July, you'll want to factor in the possibility of scattered storms. As of now storms look to diminish by the time the sun sets and we should stay dry for lighting of the fireworks.

Otherwise, we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with highs in the low 90s through Friday. We may see the heat ease up just a bit over the weekend into Monday, as highs drop back into the upper 80s. Decent chances for scattered storms continue through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Showers Ending, Humid

Low 71, winds CALM

INDEPENDENCE DAY (THURSDAY): Scattered Thunderstorms Likely

High 90, Low 72, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid

High 90, Low 72, winds SW-6

