Post offices prepared for Cyber Monday and the holiday rush

If you're looking to cash in on a good deal, you can join some of the millions of people turning to online shopping for Cyber Monday.

According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers are expected to spend a new record of 9.4 billion dollars on purchases made on their phones and computers, which is up about 19 percent from last year.

The busiest time is expected to be in the hour before midnight

With all the spending comes a lot of packages, and here locally postal services are already busy, and they say they are ready for the holiday rush over the next few weeks.

"Well, our incoming volume is probably going to double or triple even just here at the store because we receive so many packages for people that aren't home to sign for their packages," Tracy Blankenship, UPS Store Manager.

Anyone looking to give a gift should remember, not everything can be shipped, including Kentucky bourbon.

If you have something that needs to be shipped internationally, they say you should have it sent sometime this week. Officials warn delays could happen because of snowstorms occurring in different parts of the US.

"This time of year we are constantly saying 'weather permitting this is when your package is expected to get there' and at this point they are saying to give us an extra day, and by the end of next week or first of the next they will probably be at two extra days," adds Blankenship.

Cyber Monday was created by retailers in 2005 to get people to shop online at a time when high-speed internet was rare and the iPhone didn’t exist.

