Potential For Heavy Rain This Weekend

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, December 27, 2019

Clouds hold tight through our Friday, although temperatures remain on the mild side. A few sprinkles and light rain showers are possible Friday morning as a weak disturbance passes through. A much better chance for rain arrives Saturday evening into Sunday. Rain from our weekend system could be rather heavy (a general 1-2" expected), with thunder and gusty winds also possible. We hit the reset button as more average temperatures arrive on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year. Another shot at rain arrives late New Year's Day (Wednesday) into Thursday.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Light Rain or Sprinkles

High 61, Low 47, winds S-5

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Breezy & Warm, Showers Toward Evening

High 68, Low 60, winds SE-13

SUNDAY: Breezy with Rain Likely, Thunder Possible

High 67, Low 37, winds S-15

