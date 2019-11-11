Potter Gray Elementary School honors local veterans

Across South Central Kentucky many honored local veterans on this Veteran's Day, including several of our schools.

At Potter Gray Elementary students and staff honored veterans during their Veteran's Day program.

The program is meant to educate students about what it means to serve in the military.

"I think this is wonderful what the kids do and what the school does for the veterans. I think it's just great that we are teaching our young kids what the veterans go through and what they have done for our country," said John Russo, a veteran who attended the program.

After the program students and their family members who are veterans enjoyed a special potluck style lunch together.

Bowling Green Independent Schools also held programs at McNeil Elementary, T.C. Cherry Elementary, and Bowling Green Junior High.

"First of all I think it is important for them to know that people do serve," said Russo. "They serve the country and why they serve the country and why it's important and how hard it is, it is a sacrifice."

From all of us at WBKO we say 'thank you' to those who have served to protect our country.