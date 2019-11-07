Potter Gray Elementary hosts special event honoring local veterans

Veterans Day is just a few days away and Thursday Congressman Brett Guthrie was on hand for a special event honoring locals veterans who have served.

Charter Communications honored local veterans through the "Take a Veteran to School Day" outreach initiative.

Guthrie joined members of Bowling Green's VFW 1298 at Potter Gray Elementary School.

"And so it's good that our young people can see men and women, today men, but men and women who wear the uniform, who served, who make sure they have the opportunity to go to schools like this," said Guthrie.

The members of the VFE 1298 spoke to the students about what it's like to serve in the military and answered their questions.

The event served as a thank you for their service.

"And I try to instill in these young people to ask questions and get to know the stories of these people because (1) it preserves our freedom, but (2) it's history," said Guthrie.

During the event, Charter Communications presented the VFW 1298 with a $5,000 donation.

