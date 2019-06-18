Potter Gray announces new principal

The Potter Gray Principal Selection Committee has announced Keith Brown as the next principal of Potter Gray Elementary.

Brown was introduced to faculty, staff, students, and families on Tuesday at the school.

Brown previously served as the Principal of Western Elementary in Ohio County Schools, a position he had held since 2014. Prior to becoming principal, he served as Assistant Principal of Beaver Dam Elementary from 2012 to 2014.

Superintendent Gary Fields says, “Over the course of the principal selection process, it became apparent to the members of the SBDM Council that Keith Brown was the ideal leader to become the next principal at Potter Gray. His experience, his vision, and his commitment to excellence will allow Potter Gray to continue to challenge all students to achieve at high levels.”

Brown graduated from Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Transylvania University and a Master of Arts from Eastern Kentucky University.

