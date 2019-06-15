1,300 customers affected; power restored after being out nearly 2 hours in Bowling Green

Around 5:30 PM Saturday evening power outages affected customers along Cambell Ln., Dishman Ln., Nashville Rd. and Industrial Dr. for around 2 hours.

Officials with BGMU told 13 News that the outage was caused by birds nesting on a transformer bank.

BGMU says 1,300 customers were affected due to the outage. Local businesses said the outages impacted what would have been a busy Saturday evening.

"It was miserable. There pretty much wasn't anything to do. We had to turn our customers away because we couldn't take any orders." said cashier at Que Pasa Tacos, Fedoshia Richardson.

BGMU sent out a tweet at 7:48 pm saying all power in the affected areas had been restored.