Power outage on Smallhouse Road after car hits a pole

Updated: Mon 2:06 PM, Dec 30, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Homeowners in Bowling Green found themselves without power Monday afternoon after a crash on Smallhouse Road.

BGMU says a car has hit a pole on Smallhouse Road near entrance to Shawnee Estates causing a breaker at the Cave Mill Sub to lock open.


Originally 880 customers were impacted by the outage. Their crews were able to partially restore power and customers in Mitchell Heights are still without power as crews work to make repairs.


Bowling Green police say no one was injured and to stay away from the 2500 block of Smallhouse Road until crews get a new pole up and the lights back on.


 
