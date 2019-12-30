Power outage on Smallhouse Road after car hits a pole

Homeowners in Bowling Green found themselves without power Monday afternoon after a crash on Smallhouse Road.

BGMU says a car has hit a pole on Smallhouse Road near entrance to Shawnee Estates causing a breaker at the Cave Mill Sub to lock open.

A car has hit and possibly broken a pole on Smallhouse near entrance to Shawnee Estates causing a breaker at our Cave Mill Sub to lock open. We have 880 customers impacted by the outage. Crews are on the way to assess damage and restore power. — BG Municipal (@BGMU) December 30, 2019

Originally 880 customers were impacted by the outage. Their crews were able to partially restore power and customers in Mitchell Heights are still without power as crews work to make repairs.

Crews have been able to partially restore power to the area impacted by the broken poles. Customers in Mitchell Heights will still be without power as crews work to make repairs. Thank you for your patience. — BG Municipal (@BGMU) December 30, 2019

Bowling Green police say no one was injured and to stay away from the 2500 block of Smallhouse Road until crews get a new pole up and the lights back on.



