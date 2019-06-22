Power outages persist in Allen County

Crews are working to restore power to customers as power outages affect parts of Allen County, as well as Monroe County.

According to Tri-County Electric's outage map, over 200 customers have been without power since Friday evening when severe weather had passed through the area.

At 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, the map indicated nearly 1,400 customers in Allen County were without power.

It's unclear at this time when the power will be restored.

Tri-County Electric asks that customers call 800-369-2111 to report an outage.