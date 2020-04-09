Prayer circle continued at TriStar Greenview

For a second day in a row, Crossland Community Church held a prayer circle/caravan to support and encourage the medical community, first responders and anyone on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

They held their first prayer circle at the Medical Center on Tuesday, and continued the effort again on Wednesday. Letting both hospitals in Bowling Green know that the community is with them.

"The amount of support and appreciation, God Bless you all and thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts," said medical staff at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.

"I hope everyone in the health care industry has seen in the last day or two that we do not take them for granted, they are absolutely our heroes," said Senior Pastor at Crossland Community Church, Gregg Farrell.

"It's really good to just have the out poor of love and support for our community," said COO of Greenview, Andrew Bedi.

"A lot of our team members are experiencing a roller coaster of emotions and this was one that's extremely powerful and a lot of our team will benefit from," said CFO of Greenview, Warren Pate.

This is what medical staff at Greenview had to say about the powerful event.

"I just want to say it was pretty inspiring, as someone who is becoming a nurse it just reassures me this is something I want to do for the rest of my life."

"We're all struggling working 60 plus hours and you all just made this so much easier on us thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

"Very connected, connected to our coworkers, and the place that we come everyday. To our community, to our faith and to our opportunity to share our faith."