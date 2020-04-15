Prayer parade aims to lift spirits of Barren County healthcare workers

Updated: Wed 10:29 AM, Apr 15, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- Southcentral Kentucky continues to try to spread encouragement and positivity during the pandemic.

On Tuesday afternoon, the community of Glasgow held a prayer parade. The goal was to cover the Barren County healthcare heroes in prayer.

People lined up in their cars and drove through and around various Barren County healthcare facilities and nursing homes.

The parade ended at T.J. Samson Hospital with a prayer vigil as the hospital's healthcare workers gathered outside.

Remember to thank our healthcare heroes.

 
