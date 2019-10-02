Bowling Green lawmaker pre-files hands-free driving bill

Hands-off driving might be mandatory for Kentuckians in years to come.

State lawmakers James Tipton (R - Taylorsville) and Steve Sheldon (R - Bowling Green) have pre-filed a bill that would ban drivers from using any communication devices from behind the wheel, including cell phones and tablets.

The bill comes just days after a fatal accident in Frankfort, where a truck driver fatally hit another man's vehicle while watching a video on his phone.

Lori Hawkins of the American Automobile Association said the law could be a good start for Kentucky.

"Passing laws that try to curb these behaviors is probably the answer," Hawkins said. "But also public education. Educating people from the time they are children."

The law is similar to one Tennessee adopted over the summer. First-time offenders would be eligible for traffic school in lieu of fines.