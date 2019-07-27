Precision Dental and The Hive host first ever Live to Give Celebration

Precision Denta and The Hive held their first-ever Live to Give event to celebrate their first year working together.

The Hive is a local non-profit that offers resources for adults with special needs. As part of the "20 for 20" partnership between The Hive and Precision Dental, Dr. Packard sponsors the $20 monthly tuition of one member of The Hive for every new 20 new patients at Precision Dental.

The event included a live band, face painting, food trucks and more.

"It has just been a wonderful partnership and we love her tribe, we love being a part of something bigger and beyond dentistry and just being able to make more of a profound impact on our community and giving back in a special way that is near and dear to our hearts," said Dr. Bryan Packard, of Precision Dental.

All proceeds of the event today went to The Hive, including a check for $1,500.