Tornado touchdown confirmed In Simpson County

The National Weather Service is surveying Simpson County, finding that an EF-1 tornado touched down Friday night.

The evening's line of potent storms came rolling into our western counties before the 7 o'clock hour. As this line of severe storms raced east, rotation developed near the Gold City community in Simpson County.

The National Weather Service in Louisville issued a tornado warning at 7:48 p.m. until fifteen minutes past the top of the hour. After various reports of trees down and damages to barns, the National Weather Service in Louisville sent a team to survey the damage early Saturday morning.

Preliminary survey findings found that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph did touchdown in Simpson County just east of Whiteside Ford Rd.

The tornado knocked large trees down as it crossed over the interstate onto Salem Rd. The tornado appeared to lift upon passing Salem Road while still producing straight-line wind damage.

The rating on this touchdown is not final as survey is still ongoing.