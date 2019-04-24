Prescription drug take-back initiative this Saturday

When you hear drug abuse, you often think of illicit drugs - like cocaine and meth, but it is, in fact, prescription medications that millions abuse and can be taken from someone's medicine cabinet.

In an effort to combat the drug epidemic, clean out the pills and prescriptions you no longer need - or are expired and take them to drug take-back day Saturday, April 27 from 10 am until 2 pm.

There are three collection points,

The Bowling Green Police Department, Greenwood High School, and Kentucky State Police Post 3.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

