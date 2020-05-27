WKU President Timothy Caboni on CARES Act funding for WKU

Through the CARES Act, Western Kentucky University received 10 million dollars in economic funding to help assist the university and it's students in food, housing, educational and institutional expenses.

13 news discussed the CARES Act funding with WKU president Timothy Caboni, about what this funding did in terms of relief due to the pandemic.

"So far we have as a university allocated to over 3,100 students, the student aid portion of that CARES Act funding. And over 2 million dollars in aid has gone out. We're going to continue to allocate that during the next several months to help students make it through the summer and be able to get back here in person," said Caboni

"The other side the other 5.3 million was devoted to institutional expenses related to COVID-19. We have made the decision that most of that 5.3 million dollars will be going to refunding housing and meal plans and we're working on that right now as we speak," said Caboni.

Caboni's update comes as WKU Regents has approved that tuition will remain unchanged for the university's 2020-21 academic year.