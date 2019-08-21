President Donald Trump closes Louisville speech by signing order forgiving student-loan debt for disabled veterans

President @realDonaldTrump is directing @usedgov to eliminate all federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled. pic.twitter.com/8TTCkDldoW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 21, 2019

President Donald Trump is ordering his administration to find ways to forgive student loan debt held by disabled veterans.

Trump signed the order Wednesday after his speech to more than 2,500 veterans attending the AMVETS national convention in Louisville, Kentucky. He says that there will be no federal income tax on the forgiven debts and that he will ask states to waive their taxes on the loans.