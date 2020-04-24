President Trump Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration stemming from severe storms in February of 2020

Friday, President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 3 to February 29, 2020.

Federal funding is available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in the counties of Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

