President Trump to headline Bevin fundraiser

President Trump will be making a stop in Kentucky next week.

Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign announced Monday that President Trump will be in Louisville on August 21 to headline a fundraiser for the governor's re-election campaign.

Bevin's campaign manager Davis Paine released the following statement:

"Governor Bevin is thankful for President Trump's friendship and strong support. The Trump-Bevin economy has created over 55,000 jobs, leading to the lowest unemployment in Kentucky history. The governor looks forward to furthering that partnership as they continue to work together to move Kentucky forward."

Vice President Mike Pence was in Manchester last Thursday where he announced a multi-million dollar grant to help fight Kentucky's opioid addiction.

