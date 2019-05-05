President Trump tweets about Kentucky Derby outcome

After a historic decision in Kentucky Derby 145 on Saturday, President Donald Trump is giving his opinion on the outcome.

Maximum Security finished the race first, but minutes later, became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history. This means the second place finisher, Country House, became the Derby winner.

According to the Associated Press, stewards cited a section of the rule that calls for disqualification if “a leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey.”

Maximum Security was placed behind all of the horses that the stewards ruled he bothered, dropping him to finish 17 out of 19 horses.

The call to disqualify Maximum Security and crown Country House as the winner has caused several discussions and debates on both sides.

Sunday, less than 24 hours after the race, President Donald Trump released a tweet saying, "The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough & tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!"

According to the Associated Press, the next stop for the chase to the Triple Crown is the Preakness which is on May 18. However, both Maximum Security and Country House remain noncommittal.

Reports go on to say that owner Gary West said Sunday he is unsure whether to enter Maximum Security in the Preakness as he ponders appealing the historic decision from Derby 145.