President Trump tweets support for Gov. Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tweeted support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky's primary election.
Trump's tweet encouraged Kentuckians to vote for Matt Bevin on Tuesday, saying he "has done a fantastic job for you and America!" Voter Tom Priddy in Lawrenceburg cast his vote for Bevin on Tuesday morning.
To the great people of Kentucky, please go out and vote for Matt Bevin today. Very important. He has done a fantastic job for you and America! #MAGA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2019