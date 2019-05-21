President Trump tweets support for Gov. Bevin

Updated: Tue 2:21 PM, May 21, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tweeted support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky's primary election.

Trump's tweet encouraged Kentuckians to vote for Matt Bevin on Tuesday, saying he "has done a fantastic job for you and America!" Voter Tom Priddy in Lawrenceburg cast his vote for Bevin on Tuesday morning.



 