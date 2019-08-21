President Trump visiting Louisville to speak at AMVETS convention

President Donald Trump is visiting Kentucky for at least two events on Wednesday August 21.

Trump will speak at the 75th AMVETS convention at the Galt House in Louisville.

Later, Trump will attend a private fundraising event for Governor Matt Bevin's reelection campaign.

The Secret Service and other law enforcement officers said they have been preparing for the event throughout the week, conducting thorough sweeps of areas Trump is scheduled to visit, as well as monitoring social media for potential threats.