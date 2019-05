The Prestonsburg Police Department has an arrest warrant for a Floyd County man who is wanted on child sexual exploitation offenses.

Police say Bobby Blackburn, from Prestonsburg, used an electronic device to try to get a minor to engage in sexual activities.

Police say they have not found Blackburn to serve the warrant and are asking anyone who sees him to call the department at 606-886-1010.

If convicted, Blackburn could serve up to five years behind bars.