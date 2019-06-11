Pretty Nice For The Middle Of June!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

The upper-level energy that brought us the damp weather over the weekend finally moved out Monday. Cooler, less humid air is taking over as north winds usher in an unseasonably mild air mass for June! Highs will range in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. A weak front reinforcing the mild air could trigger some widely scattered showers and storms late Wednesday, especially east of I-65 - a few could be strong. Otherwise, the rest of the work week appears dry. Another "soaker system" moves in for Father's Day weekend as a front stalls over the area. Rain chances look to continue into much of next week.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 77, Low 56, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 80, Low 57, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 73, Low 50, winds NW-12, Gusts to 24

