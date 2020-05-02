Prim and Brim offering derby hats until September

For the first time since 1945, the Kentucky Derby will not be held on the first Saturday of May but that doesn't mean you have to place your derby hats on the shelf.

The famous run for the roses has been postponed until Saturday, September 5 but Kentuckians had the chance to throw on their derby hat this Saturday for a virtual derby party.

"Church Hill Downs.com, as well as Kentuckyderby.com, will be airing a virtual derby race. So what that means for us is that all of our customers who have already bought their hats can still wear their hats at least twice this year and celebrate at home," said Kathleen Overton, owner of Prim and Brim.

Prim and Brim normally close up their pop up derby shop in Bowling Green in May but this year they will be keeping their doors open until September.

If you aren't sure what to wear to the derby this year because it is being held in September, don't worry you can still rock the usual derby colors.

"You know the beauty of it is, it is September 5th which means it is the Saturday before Labor Day so it is still good to wear white. The derby is just known for bright colors for the pinks and the greens and all the bright fun colors people are still going to wear that," added Overton

Prim and Brim are selling gift bags which include some key ingredients to making a mint julep.

To order a hat or any derby attire you can go to their website.

Prim and Brim offer curbside pickup Friday from 3 PM to 5 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 11 AM.