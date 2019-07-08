Princeton man arrested after traffic stop

Sunday evening the Kentucky State Police received a call of a car speeding and driving recklessly on I-69.

KSP Troopers pulled over the vehicle where they came in contact with the driver, Logan Ennis, of Princeton, who troopers say appeared to be under the influence.

Troopers were able to find drug paraphernalia on his person. Inside the vehicle, they also discovered multiple prescription pills and suspected methamphetamine.

Logan Ennis was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center where he was charged reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.