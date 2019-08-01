ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff : Barren County Trojans

We continue our ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff Thursday, taking a look at the Barren County Trojans.

The Trojans went 3-7 in the 2018 season. They ranked last in the 5A District under head coach Jackson Arnett.

The Trojans have umber of seniors this season, many who are two and three year starters.

Arnett says they are taking one game at a time. Now, they're preparing for their first game against Metcalfe County. He says they've got a lot of good play makers and are eager for August 23rd.

"We just want to focus on getting better everyday. That's been our main focus and just changing our mentality and we think this is the year we've got to start making the turn and winning more games. So, we're just trying to get better every day and we'll let everything else take care of itself," Arnett said.

"What we're trying to focus on is teamwork," said Senior OL/DE, Easton Fraizer. "Just building a team of brothers and that is something that we don't have yet and when we get it we'll be dominate. We have studs everywhere, but we've got to build the teamwork, that's where we're lacking right now. Getting these new players up and coming and showing them the standard of how we play," said Fraizer.

The Trojans schedule for the 2019 season is as follows:

Aug 23, 19 Metcalfe County away 7:00 PM

Aug 30, 19 Woodford County home Trojan Trail Turf War

Sep 6, 19 Adair County home 7:00 PM

Sep 13, 19 Monroe County away 7:00 PM

Sep 20, 19 Hancock County home 7:00 PM

Sep 27, 19 Greenwood away 7:00 PM

Oct 11, 19 Central Hardin home 7:00 PM

Oct 18, 19 North Hardin home 7:00 PM

Oct 25, 19 Meade County away 8:00 PM

Nov 1, 19 Edmonson County home 7:00 PM