ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff: Clinton County Bulldogs

Clinton county is excited to officially start their season as they have officially moved from being independent into district 3, class 2A.

The Bulldogs are excited to continue their winning momentum last season they finished pretty solid with a 9-1 record.

Clinton County Head Coach Rocky Tallent is thrilled to embark on the new challenge, this is also his first year as head coach.

"We played an independent schedule for several years now working up to this point. We feel like we're at the level where we can compete in a district and I think we have a really competitive district schedule lined up that's gonna be wide open and anyone can win it." -- Coach Tallent.

Senior tight end and running back Parker Tallent says,

"we've been practicing a lot harder this year cause we know the competition is going to be better so we just take a more serious approach than like a laid back approach."

"I think that going into district we're gonna have more fans and they're gonna want to watch us play more especially after coming off a 9-1 season." -- says senior, running back and defensive back Cameron Matthews

2019 Season:

08/30 Clay County (Celina), TN (AWAY)

09/06 McCreary Central (AWAY)

09/20 Monroe County (AWAY)

09/27 Metcalfe County (HOME)

10/04 Green County (AWAY)

10/11 Red Boiling Springs, TN (AWAY)

10/18 Bracken County (HOME)

10/25 Edmonson County (HOME)

11/01 Jackson County (HOME)