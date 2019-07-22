ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff: Metcalfe County Hornets

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 11:18 PM, Jul 22, 2019

Metcalfe County. K.y. --- (WBKO) ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff previews Metcalfe County Hornets ahead of their 2019 season.

 