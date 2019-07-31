ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

We continue our Countdown to Kickoff Wednesday, taking a look at the Russellville Panthers.

The Panthers went 5-8 in the 2018 season and 1-4 on away games. They ranked second in the 1A District under head coach John Myers.

"We're explosive on offense. I feel like i'm a big leader on the o-line. I feel like I hold the group together. I think I've been working on my reps with the snap, I feel like I changed up my snap this off-season and it'll be better just with the reps I get on seven and seven," said Josh Todd, offensive lineman.

The Panthers are dealing with the loss of senior quarterback Jacob Naylor. Sophomore Lennon Ries is taking his spot.

"I'm filling in for Jacob Naylor and he was an amazing leader and I just want to do as good of a job as he did. We're really athletic, we're fast and we work hard," said Lennon Ries, Panthers' sophomore quarterback.

Panthers head coach Mikie Benton says being a class A school, depth is never really on their side, but says this season they have a very athletic roster and will rely on a host of underclassmen.

"You know, my senior class, they have three seniors. My juniors and sophomores have to step up into those leadership roles and for a lot of them it is kind of foreign. So, trying to get them to grasp that concept and knowing how to step up, how to be a leader and take charge of certain things in that order," said Mikie Benton, Panthers head coach.

The Panthers open their season with a non-conference game @ Warren East High School to face the Raiders on August 23rd at 8:30 p.m.