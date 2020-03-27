Programming in packages from the Edmonson County Extension Office

The Edmonson County Extension Office offers educational outreach from the University of Kentucky.

However, due to the COVID19 pandemic and trying to comply with social distancing agents with the University of Kentucky extension services in Kentucky, including Edmonson County, are finding innovative ways to reach the community.

One way they are doing this is by packing up the extension office and making it available to the community.

“We still want to be able to reach our client. So we are putting together these extension on the go bags and every week we are doing different topics. Last week we put together some hand embroidery bags some crochet bags and knitting bags and they were gone in a day," said Julia Wilson, Edmonson County extension agent for family and consumer sciences and 4H youth development.

"So now we are working on a family gardening bag. So we have some different things we are going to have some seeds, potting soil, and some handouts for parents Can start a mini garden with their kids at home to pass the time while they are staying home."

They hope that these activity packets will give children and their families fun quality time together while practicing safe social distancing.

“So we are going to continue doing these extension on the go bags as long as the need is there so families can come by and get these and pick them up and take them home and do they just have a different activity to do with their kids other than just doing their school work or watching TV," said Wilson.

The packets can be picked up outside the Edmonson County extension office.