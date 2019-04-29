Progress coming along on Bowling Green's 15th St. Jude Dream Home

Progress is coming along for this year's St. Jude Dream Home and we're getting ready for 2019's first sell-a-thon.

On May 10, operators will be at WBKO for the first sell-a-thon of the campaign and if you reserve your ticket by May 12, you'll be eligible for the Tickets on Sale Prize, which is a zero-turn mower and accessories from Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

Bowling Green's 15th dream home is in McCoy Place off of Three Springs Road. It's built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build.