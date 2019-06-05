Prominent local businessman Lester Key passes away

Local businessman Lester Key, of Franklin, passed away Sunday at the age of 81.

Key began his career with Key Oil Company, a single service gas station in 1962. Three years later, Keystops, LLC was established.

Today Keystops employs more than 250 people with six companies and subsidiaries.

Key Oil Company is headquartered in Franklin and has 18 locations. Lester Key was a strong supporter of his community for over 50 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin Presbyterian Church, The Boys & Girls Club of Franklin, or to the WKU Keystops Scholarship Fund.

