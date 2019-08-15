Proposed restaurant tax in Morgantown would help pay for renovations to city park

Eating out in Morgantown could soon cost you slightly more as city leaders look to make improvements to the Charles Black City Park.

The Morgantown City Council recently passed the first reading of a proposed three percent restaurant tax.

The restaurant tax would be used to generate money to pay the bond on a more than three million dollar renovation to the Charles Black City Park.

"It's basically a new city park," said Morgantown Mayor, Billy Phelps. "With the exception of the city pool, it will completely redo everything in it from moving roads, to relaying our baseball fields, moving tennis courts."

Phelps told 13 News the city park has electrical issues and is in need of an upgrade.

While some support the proposed tax, other's want to see the city council explore other options.

"For the county, it's probably a good idea, as an individual we already pay taxes a list as long as my arm," said Malena Campbell, who works at Farm Boy Restaurant.

The proposed restaurant tax will be voted on during a second reading on Thursday, September 12.

If passed the tax would go into effect January 2020 and work on the park would begin summer 2020.

Phelps said the renovations on the park are expected to take at least one year.