Prosecutors accuse inmate of murdering, sexually assaulting woman during escape

Curtis Watson is facing new charges after his escape and subsequent capture last week.

Original reports from law enforcement agencies said Curits Watson was suspected of having killed Debra Johnson, a corrections officer, during his escape from a Tennessee penitentiary.

Prosecutors now accuse Watson of sexual battery and aggravated burglary that also took place during his escape.

District Attorney Mark Davidson indicated his team may pursue the death penalty, but won't know for sure until the case has already gone before a grand jury.

Davidson expects to know at some point after October.