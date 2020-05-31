Protesters gather in Bowling Green for Black Lives Matter Rally

More than 100 protesters gathered at Circus Square Park Saturday evening to bring attention to the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody.

After coming together at the park, the Black Lives Matter protest made its way to the local courthouse downtown.

This is the second protest in Bowling Green this weekend. A Black Lives Matter Rally was also held Friday, where a woman was struck by a car. While they were protesting outside the Bowling Green Police station, officers say a female protester was hit by a Silverado 4X4 driven by 24-year-old James Hunton of Bowling Green.

"Listen with open ears and just try to hear why we're out here. Try to understand our feelings and our frustrations because then change can only come from that," said Kapri Beck, protester.

Speakers at the rally urged to not only continue to speak out through peaceful protests, but also make their voices heard through voting and hold government leaders accountable.

"In January we marched for Martin Luther King and we forgot by February. Today we can't forget. If we forget then who's the next name?" said Bryson Bailey, protester.

Saturday night's protest was a peaceful one, where the group gathered around the Justice Center to sang "Let it Be."

Those in attendance say they want people to hear their message because change can only come when everyone is willing to listen.